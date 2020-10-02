Advertisement

A different tune for college marching bands in a pandemic

The music has been turned down in college football this fall.
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 file photo, a reduced size Oklahoma band performs in the stands in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri State in Norman, Okla. Marching bands, part of the game since its beginning more than a century ago, are idled or toned down across the country. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Cliff Brunt
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Marching bands, part of the game since its beginning more than a century ago, are idled or toned down across the country. At Oklahoma, the 320-person band has been turned into several 80-member pep bands that stay in the stands on game day -- socially distanced, of course.

At least they are playing.

But they won’t be able to perform in front of the usual crowds at football games, dramatically changing the experience. Some are performing in reduced numbers and others are doing virtual performances.

