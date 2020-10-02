Advertisement

All SB lanes closed along US-220 in Roanoke Co. following vehicle crash

The crash is located along US-220 SB in Roanoke County near Winter Dr. and Route 657 E/W.
(KEVN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays of 2.5 miles after a crash Friday along US-220 SB in Roanoke County near Winter Dr. and Route 657 E/W.

All southbound lanes are closed to traffic.

There is an additional mile of traffic backup northbound due to congestion.

Appalachian Power is reporting 567 outages in the area.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

