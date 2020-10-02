All SB lanes closed along US-220 in Roanoke Co. following vehicle crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays of 2.5 miles after a crash Friday along US-220 SB in Roanoke County near Winter Dr. and Route 657 E/W.

All southbound lanes are closed to traffic.

There is an additional mile of traffic backup northbound due to congestion.

Appalachian Power is reporting 567 outages in the area.

