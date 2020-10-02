BARC linemen help out in hurricane recovery

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve never seen anything like this," Lineman Will Reid. "No not that bad.”

Reid has worked a few storms in the state, but what he saw in Alabama after Hurricane Sally was beyond anything he could imagine.

“Trees. Trees, trees, tress, and more trees," he said. "And you know, we seen buildings turned over, trailers and stuff, campers.”

“It’s amazing what mother nature can do," said Stephen Clark, a line crew foreman. "But on the other hand, it’s a whole lot of sadness goes into it to see what it did to the people who have to deal with it and rebuild their lives after something like that.”

They were part of several crews that traveled down to help rebuild the system of the local electrical co-op.

“It just took down all the trees," Clark said. "It just took poles out in the middle of fields that weren’t even tree related. It was just so powerful it would just snap poles in fields, on the side of the road.”

But that doesn’t mean they didn’t get a chance to eat. The local people, the ones they were there to help, would bring by food.

“The people were so awesome there," Clark said. "I mean, we went there to help them and they helped us so much more.”

“So much food. I mean, they fed us really well,” Reid remembered.

“They would break up into tears and stuff because we came so far to help them,” Clark added.

But these guys are humble about their efforts.

“That’s just what we do," said Clark. "We’re here to help people out, and it makes us feel great doing it.”

