Chief Roman discusses shooting on 581 during ‘Operation Street Sweep’ press conference

Brent Lamont Dinkins, 21, has been charged with malicious wounding
By Ashley Boles
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brent Lamont Dinkins is the man police say is responsible for one of the latest shootings in Roanoke, which took place just two days before Operation Street Sweep came to a close.

“This individual decided to shoot across lanes of traffic, of a major roadway in the middle of the afternoon, seriously injuring one man, and endangering the lives of numerous others,” said Chief Sam Roman.

While this is Dinkins' first gun-related charge, he has multiple drug charges.

According to Chief Roman, a drug connection was discovered.

“I don’t know about his previous history, I do know the marshals get involved when warrants are issued, that’s what put him on our radar, and he’s in custody now," said Frank Schermer, the Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal.

September 30, a criminal complaint for Dinkins was filed in federal court. The document details that Dinkins has been on the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Unit’s radar since early 2019.

At least two confidential informants were used to purchase various quantities of meth and cocaine from Dinkins, once in April 2019 and again in July 2019.

In Circuit Court, a separate document lists the details of yet another controlled purchase, this one taking place September 24, the date of his arrest.

“Subsequently we sized a large amount of methamphetamine, two high-powered illegal guns, at the time of that offender’s arrest. This individual who is in this city, our city, causing chaos, and disrupting or way of life," said Chief Roman.

