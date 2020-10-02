Christiansburg’s Kiwanis club sees its first female president

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new lady in charge in Christiansburg’s Kiwanis club and she is making history. Kelley Olsen is the first female president of the Christiansburg’s Kiwanis club in its nearly 70-year history.

Olsen said she’s been a part of Kiwanis since she was in middle school, so she calls this a full circle moment since she also teaches middle school.

"And since I work in Christiansburg middle school, I thought being able to directly impact these students that I am going to serve in the club would be amazing, "said Olsen.

As president her job is to preside over all meetings, and community events. She hopes to make sure her members stay happy and celebrate all they’ve done for the community.

"You can make such an impact in your area, "said Olsen.

Olsen says grateful to her club’s support and is happy to be a voice for all women leading in civic organizations. Her term began on October 1st, 2020.

