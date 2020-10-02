Crisp fall air moves in just in time for the weekend

A few light showers remain for Central VA as a cold front continues to push through our area. Any clouds and rain will gradually clear our early in the morning leading to sunny skies for Friday. Light NW winds will usher in cooler air that will stick around through the first weekend of October.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Cooler air quickly filters in behind the front with afternoon temperatures tumbling to the low/mid 60s through the weekend. Overnight lows will slip to the mid 30s to low 40s for the first weekend of October. Skies remain clear both day and night. Another front heads our way for the second part of the weekend into early next week. This could bring a few showers back into the forecast.

Areas of frost could be possible in some of the deeper valley locations Saturday and Sunday morning. It may be a good idea to bring those plants indoors over the weekend just in case.

Temperatures drop into the 30s for some Saturday morning leading to patchy frost. (WDBJ)

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula. If it were to develop over the next few days, it would get the name “Gamma," the next on the extended Greek Alphabet list. Follow the latest from our Hurricane Center.

