News
Weather
Sports
The New Back to School
Submit Photo or Video
Livestream
Home
News
Local
7@four
Air7
Early Years
Good News
Grown Here at Home
Open Case Virginia
Outdoors
Crime
Economy
Education
Energy
Entertainment
Health
National
Regional
Safety
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps
SkyCams
Weather Resources
Closings
Weather Wise Guy
Sports
Friday Football Extra
Scoreboard
College
Anchor All Star
Community
Community Calendar
Birthdays
Send Us Your Birthday
Contests
Pet Stories
Your Hometown Matters
This Is Home Viewer Edition
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Coronavirus
Good News Here at Home
7 @ Four
Hometown Mentor
The New Back to School
WDBJ+
Hometown Stories Podcasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WZBJ24
Advertising
Public Service
Submit a Story
WDBJ7 Careers
Gray Media Group Careers
COVID-19 Map
WDBJ E-News
Nightly Spanish Newscast
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
BREAKING: Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed
Dismiss Breaking News Alerts Bar
Advertisement
Critters in Costume
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Enter a photo of your pet in costume!
CLICK HERE TO ENTER
Latest News
Contests
Cutest Cat of Fall Picture Contest
Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
Cutest Cat of Fall Picture Contest
Contests
Previous Contest Winners
Updated: Jun. 1, 2020 at 9:46 AM EDT
Find all previous contest winners here.
Latest News