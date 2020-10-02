Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Remini’s in Roanoke

Chicken parm at Remini's
Chicken parm at Remini's(WDBJ7)
By Josh Birch
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking to satisfy your cravings for authentic Italian food, check out Remini’s in Roanoke. Since opening in 2011, the business has been booming.

“We were thinking quick serve, come to the counter, give us your order and we’ll call you when it’s ready. It quickly become a sit down, full service restaurant,” said co-owner Dawn Ferrone.

Family is key at Remini’s. They’re one of the few restaurants left that serve food family style if you’d like. If you want it all for yourself, they’ve got that too!

The base to a lot of their dishes is their delicious homemade marinara sauce. The recipe has been passed down in James Ferrone’s family for generations.

“Garlic, basil and oregano and onions are in there," he said. "Just let it simmer down, and the key is the tomatoes. You don’t want tomatoes with high acidity.”

They’re using that sauce in best sellers like the chicken parm and ravioli.

Remini’s is located at 4210 Brambleton Ave, Roanoke, VA 24018. Their phone number is (540) 400-0306.

If you've got a local restaurant that Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com

