Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, haved tested negative for Covid-19.
The Democratic presidential candidate Tweeted early Friday afternoon about the test results saying, “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
This Tweet comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.
First Lady Melania Trump Tweeted Friday morning that she had mild symptoms but overall was feeling good.
Various Virginia lawmakers have been posting Tweets issuing President Trump and the First Lady wishes for a speedy recovery. Governor Ralph Northam sent his best wishes to the pair, as well as Virginians who have tested positive, having tested positive for the virus himself in the last week.
