Advertisement

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

Former Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 Presidential campaign (Source: MGN)
Former Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 Presidential campaign (Source: MGN) (GRAYDC)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, haved tested negative for Covid-19.

The Democratic presidential candidate Tweeted early Friday afternoon about the test results saying, “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

This Tweet comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

First Lady Melania Trump Tweeted Friday morning that she had mild symptoms but overall was feeling good.

Various Virginia lawmakers have been posting Tweets issuing President Trump and the First Lady wishes for a speedy recovery. Governor Ralph Northam sent his best wishes to the pair, as well as Virginians who have tested positive, having tested positive for the virus himself in the last week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 Fall Foliage Peak Times

Updated: 11 minutes ago
A look at estimated peak colors times across Southwest and Central Virginia.

News

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.

News

Hometown Eats: Remini's in ROanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

VDH reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 149,687 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of October 2, up from 148,721 reported October 1.

Latest News

News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Police Appreciation Parade

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Schools to Fully Return to Classroom

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Colleges revamp admissions, campus tours amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Remini’s in Roanoke

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
If you’re looking to satisfy your cravings for authentic Italian food, check out Remini’s in Roanoke.

Crime

Chief Roman discusses shooting on 581 during ‘Operation Street Sweep’ press conference

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Operation Street Sweep produced over 200 served warrants, and over 100 arrests.