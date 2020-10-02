Advertisement

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians will have an opportunity to voice their views on who the state should honor after a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is replaced at the U.S. Capitol.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol will meet remotely on Thursday. The panel will discuss a process for selecting a statue to replace Virginia’s statue of Lee in the Statuary Hall Collection.

The panel will also hold at least one public hearing before making a recommendation to the General Assembly. The panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.

