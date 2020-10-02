Advertisement

New coffee shop helps with Christiansburg revitalization efforts

A new coffee shop in the heart of downtown Christiansburg is looking to be a destination for town residents.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A new coffee shop in the heart of downtown Christiansburg is looking to be a destination for town residents.

Here, you can pick up your cup of joe or tasty treat to get through the day.

It’s tucked inside of the Great Road on Main event center and collaborative space. Great Road Coffee is just another place to go and stay.

This has been part of the town’s mission for several years now to make Christiansburg a destination spot.

“We really want to be a hub in downtown where people get used to and are very comfortable coming in and hanging out to build relationships and community,” said Owner Mike Larkin. “That’s really what we’re about.”

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and plans to open for Saturday hours on October 10.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

