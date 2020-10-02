Oct 2 Fall Foliage Report: Top places to visit this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The fall colors are well underway in the highest elevations of West Virginia and Virginia. While there are still several weeks until peak colors in the valleys, you’ll certainly want to put these scenic road trips high on your checklist as the colors will be peaking earlier in the month of October.

Fall Foliage Resources Upload your fall photos & videos Share photos and videos from your scenic road trip or hometown. Let us know where you took the photo and your name for credit on-air. Share how the colors are looking in your area Complete a quick fall foliage survey to let us know how the leaves are looking in your area.

GRAYSON HIGHLANDS STATE PARK

The leaves begin changing in the higher elevations first. Mountains above 4,000ft are known for some amazing views very early in October and are already showing the most dramatic colors. The Grayson Highlands State Park is located near Mount Rogers and Whitetop Mountain, Virginia’s two highest mountains. A hike in the Grayson Highlands offers scenic views of high peaks with some beautiful colors which are well underway.

You’ll want to put this trip near the top of your list as the peak occur during the first two weeks of October.

MOUNT ROGERS, GRAYSON COUNTY

Not only is Mount Rogers known for its wild ponies year-round, but in the autumn, its spectacular fall colors attract hikers and campers from hundreds of miles away to experience the breathtaking views. With a summit elevation of 5,728 feet, the colors peak early in October, then gradually unfold week-by-week into the valley, guaranteeing a spectacular visit no matter when you plan your trip. There’s also the 5,000 acre Crest Zone featuring large rock formations along with a herd of wild, free-ranging ponies.

VIRGINIA CREEPER TRAIL

While there, be sure to check out the Virginia Creeper Trail along with the Mount Rogers Scenic Byway which spans over 50 miles with views of the National Recreation Area and open countryside.

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS AND GREENBRIER VALLEY

The Alleghany Highlands don’t get their name for nothing. Known for the tall, mountain vistas and scenic roadside overlooks, the colors in early October won’t disappoint. The foliage is well underway in Bath County and and higher elevations in Alleghany County and should be peaking by mid-October.

Be sure to stop by Falling Spring Falls along Route 220. Just north of Covington, the stunning 80′ waterfall is one of the most visited places in the Alleghany Highlands. The overlook features a breathtaking view of the falls and a picnic area. Even Thomas Jefferson spoke highly of the falls.

NOTE: While it’s tempting to venture toward the falls, it is private land and illegal to go past the fence and venture to the base.

SHARP TOP MOUNTAIN

At 3,785 feet, Sharp Top Mountain and its taller, nearby Apple Orchard Mountain (4,222′), provide some amazing early-season color changes. While still a few weeks from peak, which is predicted around mid-month, there are still plenty of patchy colors which are photo-worthy for your Instagram. Not to mention, you’ll likely see some interesting wildlife along the way up the mountain.

Walking around Abbott Lake is always a treat this time of year, even for those with small children and those that appreciate a flatter hike. The 24-acre lake is behind the Peaks of Otter Lodge. Named for Stanley William Abbott, the Blue Ridge Parkway’s first resident landscape architect and planner. The lake features a one-mile loop trail, and is stocked with small-mouth bass, catfish, golden shiners among others. The colors typically peak around the Peaks of Otter Lodge between October 14-23.

PEAK FOLIAGE TIMES AROUND THE REGION

Below are the estimated peak times for fall foliage around Southwest and Central Virginia. Mapping imagery is provided by Evan Fisher with Appalachian Maps.

The Grayson Highlands feature one of the first places in western Virginia to see peak colors in early October. (WDBJ)

The Blue Ridge Parkway features incredible mid-October color changes. Mabry Mill is a popular attraction. (WDBJ)

The Highlands and Greenbrier Valley offer a great starting point early in the month to see the colors unfold by early to mid October. (WDBJ)

Areas in our eastern counties are one of the last places to experience the changes during the fall. However, you can prolong your weekend hikes to see some amazing colors. (WDBJ)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.