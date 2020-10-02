Pearisburg holds police appreciation drive-by parade

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Folks in Pearisburg lined their driveways to thank police from across Giles County.

Officers flashed their lights and blared their sirens up and down neighborhood streets as part of an appreciation for our police parade.

Kids stood by with handwritten thank you signs for their service. The police returned the favor tossing out some treats to the kiddos.

“Never take for granted that somebody feels appreciated," said organizer Samantha McCroskey. "Always make sure that you go out of your way even if it’s the smallest thing and really show them that you care.”

McCroskey said it was weighing on her heart to show appreciation for them. Even though she isn’t directly related to any officers, she wanted to support her friends.

