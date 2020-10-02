Advertisement

Political experts weigh in on President Trump’s COVID diagnosis

(The White House/Andrea Hanks)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Best wishes are pouring in from across the commonwealth as Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, Governor Ralph Northam, and 6th District Congressman Ben Cline wish President Trump and the First Lady a speedy recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

The President and First Lady’s diagnoses come after Senior White House Aide Hope Hicks was tested positive Thursday.

Friday, the President was taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital as a precaution after feeling “fatigued,” according to White House officials.

“It has implications of how many people in the administration may be affected, how is it going to impact the White House decision making, both domestic and foreign, and so this is really a very serious situation, especially if he gets very serious and sick, it has incredible implications internationally," said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton.

The President’s diagnosis is likely to shake up daily operations in the White House, but when it comes to the election, UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato is not so sure ballots will be swayed.

“People decided whether they like or dislike Donald Trump a long time ago. It doesn’t change how you view Donald Trump, it doesn’t change what you think about his presidency, and it doesn’t change how you’re going to vote," Sabato said.

Sabato and Denton both do not expect future debates to go on as planned.

Sabato is predicting a virtual version.

Denton expects a possible cancellation – which he says is a big win for the Biden campaign.

“It’s hard for me to see how the second debate can go forward, or perhaps either of the last two, and that’s critical for the Trump campaign because they were hoping that would be an opportunity for Joe Biden to fumble," said Denton.

Biden announced Friday he tested negative for COVID after debating the President Tuesday night.

Carilion Chair of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Doctor Paul Skolnik says if anyone had close contact with the President or Hicks inside the White House for more than 15 minutes without masks on, the spread of COVID might not stop with the President and First Lady.

“If those criteria are fulfilled, it’s quite possible that there will be additional cases," said Skolnik.

Skolnik noted the President’s diagnosis is an important reminder for all of us that COVID is still out there and that it’s critical that we continue to practice social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing when we’re around others.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

