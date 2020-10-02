Advertisement

Portion of Franklin Rd. in Roanoke Co. closed due to potential power line hazard

There is no estimate as to when the road will open
(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Police, northbound and southbound traffic is closed in the area of the 6200 block of Franklin Road due to a dump truck hitting a potential power line.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

Appalachian Power is reporting 567 customer outages in the area.

Both police and fire/rescue units are at the scene.

