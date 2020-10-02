Portion of Franklin Rd. in Roanoke Co. closed due to potential power line hazard

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Police, northbound and southbound traffic is closed in the area of the 6200 block of Franklin Road due to a dump truck hitting a potential power line.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

Appalachian Power is reporting 567 customer outages in the area.

Both police and fire/rescue units are at the scene.

