Advertisement

Pre-election economy: Unemployment falls, but hiring slows

While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring.
(Rick Bowmer | AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By Christopher Rugabear
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 7.9%, but hiring is slowing and many Americans have given up looking for work. That’s according to the final jobs report from Washington before the voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring.

The government doesn’t count people as unemployed if they aren’t actively looking for a job.

Latest News

News

Trump going to hospital on advice of doctors

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

News

A different tune for college marching bands in a pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Cliff Brunt
The music has been turned down in college football this fall.

News

7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Jeter Farm is located at 181 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Roanoke

Weather Wise Guy

NASA tries launch again tonight; where you could catch a glimpse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting Thursday, Oct. 1, for the launch of its 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Latest News

News

Oct 2 Fall Foliage Report: Top places to visit this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look at some of the best places to check out colors this weekend. Plus, when your area can expect the peak colors.

News

All SB lanes closed along US-220 in Roanoke Co. following vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash is located along US-220 SB in Roanoke County near Winter Dr. and Route 657 E/W.

News

Cleared: Portion of Franklin Rd. in Roanoke Co. closed due to potential power line hazard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen

News

2020 Fall Foliage Peak Times

Updated: 4 hours ago
A look at estimated peak colors times across Southwest and Central Virginia.

News

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
This Tweet comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

News

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.