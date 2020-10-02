Stonewall Jackson House reopens for indoor tours

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A piece of history has fully returned to Lexington.

The Stonewall Jackson House has reopened for self-guided tours inside the house, including the newly restored kitchen on the ground floor.

Previously, the house’s gift shop and ticket sales were in the space.

COVID had closed the house since March.

“So it was really hard for us to close March through September because that’s our busy time of the year, so that was really hard for us," said Maj Grace Abele, the Site Director. "But we had to think of people’s safety first.”

The house will remain open until the end of the year, when it will close for its usual end of season.

