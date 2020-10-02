Advertisement

Trump going to hospital on advice of doctors

The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.
White House/Andrea Hanks
White House/Andrea Hanks(The White House/Andrea Hanks)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The White House says President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians after contracting COVID-19.

Trump is to depart the White House by helicopter early Friday evening for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Latest News

News

A different tune for college marching bands in a pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Cliff Brunt
The music has been turned down in college football this fall.

News

Pre-election economy: Unemployment falls, but hiring slows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christopher Rugabear
While unemployment fell from 8.4% in August, that mainly reflected a decline in the number of people seeking work, rather than a surge in hiring.

News

7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival and Country Store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Jeter Farm is located at 181 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Roanoke

Weather Wise Guy

NASA tries launch again tonight; where you could catch a glimpse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
NASA commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is targeting Thursday, Oct. 1, for the launch of its 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Latest News

News

Oct 2 Fall Foliage Report: Top places to visit this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Chief meteorologist Brent Watts takes a look at some of the best places to check out colors this weekend. Plus, when your area can expect the peak colors.

News

All SB lanes closed along US-220 in Roanoke Co. following vehicle crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash is located along US-220 SB in Roanoke County near Winter Dr. and Route 657 E/W.

News

Cleared: Portion of Franklin Rd. in Roanoke Co. closed due to potential power line hazard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen

News

2020 Fall Foliage Peak Times

Updated: 4 hours ago
A look at estimated peak colors times across Southwest and Central Virginia.

News

Joe Biden tests negative for Covid-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leanna Scachetti
This Tweet comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

News

Meeting to be held on Lee statue replacement at U.S. Capitol

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A panel had voted in July to take down the Lee statue and replace it with a to-be-determined Virginian.