Advertisement

VDH reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the most recent year available, indicates the virus will rank third behind heart disease and cancer.(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 149,687 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 2, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 148,721 reported Thursday, a 966-case increase, which is a much higher increase than the 450 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

2,094,361 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.5 percent positive rate over the last week, the same as reported Wednesday and Thursday.

7,837 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,250 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,228 reported Thursday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

890 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 913 reported Thursday. 17,752 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

US stocks fall after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump tweeted news of his test results early Friday morning.

Coronavirus

US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

Coronavirus

Gupta reflects on Trump positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, calls the president and first lady's positive test result "stunning" and "very unsettling," but says the White House neglected to follow COVID protocol.

Latest News

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.

Coronavirus

Health expert: All of Trump's staff needs to quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, also says the president and vice president need to stay away from each other.

Coronavirus

Pompeo: Prayers for first family after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he's praying for a speedy recovery for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after their COVID-19 diagnosis.

Coronavirus

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus.