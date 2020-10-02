Advertisement

Virginia Tech sees enrollment increase despite COVID-19 pandemic

The numbers are in from last week’s census and show that there are 37,010 undergraduate students who go to the school. Nationally, higher education enrollment is down.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -At Virginia Tech, enrollment numbers continue to climb despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers are in from last week’s census and show that there are 37,010 undergraduate students who go to the school. Nationally, higher education enrollment is down.

That number is up 2.4 percent from this time last year. Graduate enrollment is down a little bit from 6,414 to 6,332, but overall, the university stands at a 1.7 percent increase.

“We’ve known long before COVID that people do want to be at Virginia Tech,” said university spokesman Mark Owczarski. “They are seeking what we are offering which is a hands on, minds on educational experience and that interest in Virginia Tech continues to grow. Those area all encouraging signs.”

The school says 427 students deferred their enrollment this year. Virginia Tech also hit its goal of 30,000 undergraduates three years ahead of schedule and says it plans to maintain that level. Owczarski said that is an optimum level to provide the best education.

