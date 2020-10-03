49 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Danville City Jail

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 49 of the combined 63 inmates within three quarantined housing areas of the Danville City Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Mike Mondul with Danville Police, there are a total of 255 inmates in the facility’s custody overall.

“I, along with our administrative staff and medical staff, have been working with Health Department officials and others to appropriately deal with this situation,” added Mondul Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.