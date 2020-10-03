Advertisement

49 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Danville City Jail

According to Sheriff Mike Mondul with Danville Police, there are a total of 255 inmates in the facility’s custody overall.
Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 49 of the combined 63 inmates within three quarantined housing areas of the Danville City Jail have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sheriff Mike Mondul with Danville Police, there are a total of 255 inmates in the facility’s custody overall.

“I, along with our administrative staff and medical staff, have been working with Health Department officials and others to appropriately deal with this situation,” added Mondul Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia Tech football defeats Duke, 38-31

Updated: moments ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia Tech moves to 2-0, while Duke falls to 0-4

News

Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

News

A longtime clothing store in downtown Blacksburg moves to a new location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Fringe Benefit in downtown Blacksburg made a big move to another location.

News

A Giles County wilderness resort stays busy amid the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Kairos Resort says they’ve seen more business than usual.

Latest News

News

YMCA at VT to expand Meals on Main program through December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The distribution will give out five days of meals, snacks, drinks, and fresh produce.

News

Man shot Saturday in Roanoke near Belmont Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No arrests have been made at this time

News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees more travelers than the national average

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees increase in passengers.

News

Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

VOD Recording

Falling Springs Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
Falling Springs Falls

VOD Recording

Great Road Coffee

Updated: 6 hours ago
Great Road Coffee