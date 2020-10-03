Advertisement

79-year-old woman missing out of Danville

According to Danville Police, she has multiple health conditions that cause concern for her welfare.
Courtesy Danville Police Department
Courtesy Danville Police Department(Danville Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Brenda Woody, 79 of Danville, has been reported missing after her family last spoke with her Thursday afternoon.

Woody is believed to have left in her red 2012 Fiat 500 with VA tags: UUM-1748. According to Danville Police, she has multiple health conditions that cause concern for her welfare.

Any helpful tips can be relayed to the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

