Advertisement

A Giles County wilderness resort stays busy amid the pandemic

Kairo’s Resort says they’ve seen more business than usual.
Kairo’s Resort says they’ve seen more business than usual.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic but at the adventure destination Kairo’s Resort they said they’ve seen more business than usual.

Kairos Resort a manager Mike Laster say they did not know how the pandemic was going to affect them.

“But what ended up happening is where people wanted to go outside, and the government encouraged people to go do outdoor activities this was sort of a good option for them,” said Mike Laster a manager at Kairos Resort.

The report made a few changes like extra cleaning measures in bath houses, and more to help visitors feel safe.

"In order to keep people safe and in order for our staff to feel safe and comfortable we started checking them in through the window, "said Laster.

The resort also hosts dirt bike races but had to go from having two races earlier this year to only having one.

"We actually took the first race back whenever the season open back up in July which was really good for us because everyone was itching to go outside and be normal again, "said co-owner Jared Spencer.

On their 1500 acres, the owners say it’s easy for visitors to be socially distant events--- even while hiking, driving an ATV or camping.

“And that’s one of the things we feel like that we have been able to offer people especially the really exciting thing for me is to see families and be able to have positive memorable moments,” said co-owner Rick Sizemore.

Kairos says they just want to provide hope and joy for visitors especially during these hard times. In the future, the resort wants to expand their trails and camping options. To learn more, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia Tech football defeats Duke, 38-31

Updated: moments ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia Tech moves to 2-0, while Duke falls to 0-4

News

Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

News

A longtime clothing store in downtown Blacksburg moves to a new location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Fringe Benefit in downtown Blacksburg made a big move to another location.

Breaking

49 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Danville City Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Sheriff Mike Mondul with Danville Police, there are a total of 255 inmates in the facility’s custody overall.

Latest News

News

YMCA at VT to expand Meals on Main program through December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The distribution will give out five days of meals, snacks, drinks, and fresh produce.

News

Man shot Saturday in Roanoke near Belmont Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No arrests have been made at this time

News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees more travelers than the national average

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees increase in passengers.

News

Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

VOD Recording

Falling Springs Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
Falling Springs Falls

VOD Recording

Great Road Coffee

Updated: 6 hours ago
Great Road Coffee