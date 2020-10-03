A Giles County wilderness resort stays busy amid the pandemic

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic but at the adventure destination Kairo’s Resort they said they’ve seen more business than usual.

Kairos Resort a manager Mike Laster say they did not know how the pandemic was going to affect them.

“But what ended up happening is where people wanted to go outside, and the government encouraged people to go do outdoor activities this was sort of a good option for them,” said Mike Laster a manager at Kairos Resort.

The report made a few changes like extra cleaning measures in bath houses, and more to help visitors feel safe.

"In order to keep people safe and in order for our staff to feel safe and comfortable we started checking them in through the window, "said Laster.

The resort also hosts dirt bike races but had to go from having two races earlier this year to only having one.

"We actually took the first race back whenever the season open back up in July which was really good for us because everyone was itching to go outside and be normal again, "said co-owner Jared Spencer.

On their 1500 acres, the owners say it’s easy for visitors to be socially distant events--- even while hiking, driving an ATV or camping.

“And that’s one of the things we feel like that we have been able to offer people especially the really exciting thing for me is to see families and be able to have positive memorable moments,” said co-owner Rick Sizemore.

Kairos says they just want to provide hope and joy for visitors especially during these hard times. In the future, the resort wants to expand their trails and camping options. To learn more, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.