A longtime clothing store in downtown Blacksburg moves to a new location

Fringe Benefit in downtown Blacksburg made a big move to another location.
By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Fringe Benefit recently downsized due to the pandemic. The store moved to a smaller location off Main Street in downtown Blacksburg.

The owner, Nancyne Willoughby said the shop has been in town for nearly 50 years. This is the third location the store has been in, but she chose to downsize this time to protect her business.

“So I went from 2,100 square feet to 1,000 square feet so it will be a little crazy cozy in here for a while but I think we will figure that out and people have already been interested in coming in here and see the new store and the changes and stuff like that,” said Nancyne Willoughby the owner of Fringe Benefit.

Willoughby said she is glad the store was not forced to permanently close and had during this transition.

The owner said the move would have not been possible without help from former employees, friends and the community.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

