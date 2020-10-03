Advertisement

Baltimore’s Jackson, Washington’s Haskins aim for redemption

When these regional rivals meet Sunday, each will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a loss that included a disappointing quarterback performance.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the first half on an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the first half on an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Adam Zielonka
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington is rebuilding after finishing last in the NFC last season. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC. But when these regional rivals meet Sunday, each will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a loss that included a disappointing quarterback performance.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was outplayed by the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in a Monday night showdown, resulting in Baltimore’s first regular-season loss in a calendar year. Jackson managed 97 passing yards on 28 attempts. Washington’s Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Latest News

Breaking

Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Gibson becomes the second Cardinals Hall of Famer to die in the last month along with Lou Brock who died September 6.

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Salem’s McDonald brothers use ‘twin powers’ to solidify Spartans’ secondary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Jorden, Jayden and Salem teammate Zavione Wood committed to Louisiana Monroe together this summer.

Sports

ESPN’s Marty Smith Reflects on 1993 Giles State Championship

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Marty Smith has gone from Giles County to one of ESPN's top college football and basketball reporters

Sports

Hokies Travel to Duke Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Virginia Tech will try to rebound from last year's 45-10 loss to the Blue Devils

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday because of an Achilles injury.

Crime

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.

Sports

Pulaski GM Betsy Haugh optimistic about baseball’s future at Calfee Park despite Appy League changes

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
All 10 Appalachian League teams will officially join the Prospect Development Pipeline established by MLB and USA Baseball.