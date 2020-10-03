Baltimore’s Jackson, Washington’s Haskins aim for redemption

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington is rebuilding after finishing last in the NFC last season. Baltimore was the top seed in the AFC. But when these regional rivals meet Sunday, each will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a loss that included a disappointing quarterback performance.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was outplayed by the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in a Monday night showdown, resulting in Baltimore’s first regular-season loss in a calendar year. Jackson managed 97 passing yards on 28 attempts. Washington’s Dwayne Haskins threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a defeat to the Cleveland Browns.