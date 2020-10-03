Advertisement

Charges tossed for man who opposed court’s Confederate image

He was accused of involvement in the 2016 slaying and robbery of a 43-year-old man.
(OYS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has overturned a capital murder charge in a case that drew attention when the Black defendant’s lawyers argued for the removal of a large portrait of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the courtroom.

News outlets report a Louisa County judge on Thursday tossed out the capital murder charge against Darcel Nathaniel Murphy. He was accused of involvement in the 2016 slaying and robbery of a 43-year-old man.

Murphy’s attorney said the judge accepted a defense motion to strike the evidence as insufficient. The same judge ordered the painting of Lee to be taken down in September, ruling it was “unwelcoming” to Black people in the courtroom.

Latest News

Breaking

Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Gibson becomes the second Cardinals Hall of Famer to die in the last month along with Lou Brock who died September 6.

News

Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday through Twitter that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident. A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Coronavirus

GOP Sen. Tillis of North Carolina tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive.

Latest News

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Salem’s McDonald brothers use ‘twin powers’ to solidify Spartans’ secondary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Jorden, Jayden and Salem teammate Zavione Wood committed to Louisiana Monroe together this summer.

News

79-year-old woman missing out of Danville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Danville Police, she has multiple health conditions that cause concern for her welfare.

VOD Recording

7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival And Country Store

Updated: 2 hours ago
7@four: Jeter Farm Fall Festival And Country Store

News

Despite diagnosis, founder of REACH stays positive

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Tim Dayton, the founder of REACH, is enjoying all of the time he can with his family, but hopes that the Roanoke non-profit will continue, even when he's not there to see it.

News

REACH's Executive Director Tells His Story

Updated: 3 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

UVA Launches COVID-19 App

Updated: 3 hours ago
UVA Launches COVID-19 App