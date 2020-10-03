Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Gibson becomes the second Cardinals Hall of Famer to die in the last month along with Lou Brock who died September 6.

Sports

Baltimore’s Jackson, Washington’s Haskins aim for redemption

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Adam Zielonka
When these regional rivals meet Sunday, each will be looking for a bounce-back performance after a loss that included a disappointing quarterback performance.

Sports

FFE SPOTLIGHT: Salem’s McDonald brothers use ‘twin powers’ to solidify Spartans’ secondary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Jorden, Jayden and Salem teammate Zavione Wood committed to Louisiana Monroe together this summer.

Sports

ESPN’s Marty Smith Reflects on 1993 Giles State Championship

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Marty Smith has gone from Giles County to one of ESPN's top college football and basketball reporters

Latest News

Sports

Hokies Travel to Duke Saturday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Travis Wells
Virginia Tech will try to rebound from last year's 45-10 loss to the Blue Devils

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports

Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open on Wednesday because of an Achilles injury.

Crime

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.