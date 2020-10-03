Cool and dry through the weekend.
Cool air linger through the weekend with a front moving in Sunday night.
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for counties along and East of the Blue Ridge and will expire at 9AM.
SATURDAY - SUNDAY
Cooler air lingers for the weekend with high temperatures in the 50s at higher elevations and 60s for much of the region. Overnight lows will slip to the mid 30s to low 40s. Skies remain clear both day and night. Another front heads our way late Sunday. This will bring added clouds late Sunday and bring a few showers back into the forecast by Sunday night.
TROPICAL OUTLOOK
The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas of disturbed weather including Tropical Storm Gamma near the Yucatan Peninsula. Follow the latest from our Hurricane Center.