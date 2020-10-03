Advertisement

ESPN’s Marty Smith Reflects on 1993 Giles State Championship

Marty Smith speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club this summer
Marty Smith speaks at Roanoke Valley Sports Club this summer(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -ESPN’s Marty Smith was here in the Valley just over a month ago as a guest of the Roanoke Valley Sports Club and reflected on his time as a Giles Spartan. The Radford University grad has gone from Giles to NASCAR.com and now to ESPN where he’s a fixture on the network’s college football and basketball coverage. It’s a journey that he hasn’t taken for granted.

“I was never afraid to dream huge, like super, fantastic, outlandish,” Smith said. “No kid from Giles County could ever attain that, dreams. I was fearless in that. Did I ever dream it was actually gonna happen? No, I don’t think so.”

Marty spends his fall weekends these days in some of college football’s most hallowed cathedrals. But his first memories of the game can be traced to some humble beginnings in Pearisburg where he was a defensive back on the Giles Spartans 1993 state championship team.

"That 1993 fall with that group of brothers and that experience of being able to win a state championship, lives very high up in the experiences of my life that are special. "

