GOP Sen. Tillis of North Carolina tests positive for COVID-19

He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive.
Image License<br />Photo: Bob Nichols / USDA(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tillis said in a statement Friday night that his rapid antigen test showed that he is infected. He issued the statement as President Donald Trump was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the same illness.

Tillis, who is up for reelection in November, is the latest person to be diagnosed with the infection after attending the Supreme Court nomination ceremony in the White House Rose Garden for Amy Coney Barrett. Tillis was wearing a mask at the ceremony.

He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive. Just a few hours earlier, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah announced that he, too, is infected.

Tillis is routinely seen on Capitol Hill wearing a mask. He says he has no symptoms but will be isolating.

