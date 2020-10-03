Advertisement

Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.
(AP Images)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - According to his office, Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff over the Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds Sunday to pay respects to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

This move follows a proclamation made by President Donald Trump in accordance with a law requiring the lowering of the American flag on a handful of days each year, including in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

More on “America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters” can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Virginia Tech football defeats Duke, 38-31

Updated: moments ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virginia Tech moves to 2-0, while Duke falls to 0-4

News

A longtime clothing store in downtown Blacksburg moves to a new location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Fringe Benefit in downtown Blacksburg made a big move to another location.

Breaking

49 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Danville City Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
According to Sheriff Mike Mondul with Danville Police, there are a total of 255 inmates in the facility’s custody overall.

News

A Giles County wilderness resort stays busy amid the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janay Reece
Kairos Resort says they’ve seen more business than usual.

Latest News

News

YMCA at VT to expand Meals on Main program through December

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
The distribution will give out five days of meals, snacks, drinks, and fresh produce.

News

Man shot Saturday in Roanoke near Belmont Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
No arrests have been made at this time

News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees more travelers than the national average

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees increase in passengers.

News

Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

VOD Recording

Falling Springs Falls

Updated: 6 hours ago
Falling Springs Falls

VOD Recording

Great Road Coffee

Updated: 6 hours ago
Great Road Coffee