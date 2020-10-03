Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

(WDBJ) - According to his office, Governor Ralph Northam has ordered the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff over the Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds Sunday to pay respects to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

This move follows a proclamation made by President Donald Trump in accordance with a law requiring the lowering of the American flag on a handful of days each year, including in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

More on “America’s Tribute to Fallen Firefighters” can be found by clicking here.

