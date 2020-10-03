Hall of Famer, Cardinals legend Bob Gibson dies at 84 after battle with pancreatic cancer

(WDBJ) - One of the most feared men on the mound in the history of the game, Bob Gibson has died at the age of 84 under hospice care in Omaha, Nebraska after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Bleacher Report.

Gibson becomes the second Cardinals Hall of Famer to die in the last month along with Lou Brock who died September 6.

Playing his entire career (1959-75) with the Redbirds, Gibson tallied franchise records in wins (255), complete games (255), shutouts (56), strikeouts (3,117) and innings pitched (3,884).

Gibson’s number 45 is retired by the St. Louis Cardinals, and he was enshrined in Cooperstown’s National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981.

The baseball world took to Twitter to reach Friday night:

His death shares the day with the 52nd anniversary of his record 17-strikeout gem in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.

