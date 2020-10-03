Advertisement

Hokies Travel to Duke Saturday

Tech Faces ) and 3 Blue Devils in Durham
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker wears a face covering during the Hokies' football practice on August 13, 2020.
Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker wears a face covering during the Hokies' football practice on August 13, 2020.(Virginia Tech Athletics)
By Travis Wells
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies are on the road at Duke tomorrow for a 4pm kick. The Blue Devils beat the Hokies 45-10 in Blacksburg last season, but have limped to an 0 and 3 start this year out of the gates. Turnovers have been an issue. Duke has 14 already, including four interceptions last week from quarterback Chase Brice.

" I think that’s probably their biggest thing," said Tech Coach Justin Fuente. “They’ve got points that they have left on the field. I know I have heard Coach Cut talk about it. I know he’ll get those things fixed and get Chase back playing at a high level. I think he’s a talented, big, strong armed kid who can really deliver the ball. He’s got lots of talent and it’s only a matter of time before he finds his stride.”

