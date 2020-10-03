Liberty Improves to 3&0, beating North Alabama

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) -Chris Ferguson started in place of an injured Malik Willis and tossed three touchdown passes while Jonathan Bennett threw for one, as Liberty knocked off North Alabama 28-7. The Flames defense came up with three turnovers against the Lions, including a fumble and two interceptions. Liberty improves to 3&0 on the season for the first time since 2017. Coach Hugh Freeze and his team will wrap up the three game home stand next Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe in a Noon kick.

