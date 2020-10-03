Advertisement

Man shot Saturday in Roanoke near Belmont Park

No arrests have been made at this time
(KOSA)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded shortly after noon Saturday to the 1000 block of Penmar Avenue SE following a report of shots fired.

Officers were alerted to a man who arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital a short time after by personal transportation for a non-critical gunshot wound. Police responded to the hospital for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Preliminary investigation shows those involved knew each other and met at Belmont Park prior to the shooting.

Roanoke Police say anyone with helpful tips to contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is sent correctly), with both being able to remain anonymous.

