Advertisement

Research Institute COVID testing a “game changer” for western Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The testing for COVID-19 requires several steps, as Dr. Carla Finkielstein explained during a recent video tour of the Virginia Tech Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory.

“You can see our team here neutralizing samples from patients,” Finkielstein said in the video, released by Virginia Tech.

Since May, the team at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute has processed more than 35,000 samples.

While some of those have come from testing at Virginia Tech, more than half are from seven health districts in southwestern Virginia.

And that, says Dr. Molly O’Dell, has made a huge difference in terms of testing capacity and turnaround time.

“When they first started out, they were doing like 40 a day,” O’Dell told WDBJ7 in a telephone interview. “Now they’re doing close to a thousand a day. It’s been a game-changer for us.”

Creating a COVID-19 lab and ramping up to run hundreds of samples a day wasn’t easy, or inexpensive.

But Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Executive Director Michael Friedlander said it was the right thing to do. And having an immediate impact has been satisfying.

“Sometimes it’s five years, ten years, maybe a lifetime before a researcher really sees the benefit of their work,” Friedlander said during an interview Friday afternoon, “so this has an added dimension where the contributions people are making, we can see how it’s making a difference right now.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Despite diagnosis, founder of REACH stays positive

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Ashley Boles
Tim Dayton, the founder of REACH, is enjoying all of the time he can with his family, but hopes that the Roanoke non-profit will continue, even when he's not there to see it.

News

REACH's Executive Director Tells His Story

Updated: moments ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

UVA Launches COVID-19 App

Updated: moments ago
UVA Launches COVID-19 App

News

Reopening Of Stonewall Jackson House And Museum

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Reopening Of Stonewall Jackson House And Museum

News

Christiansburg Kiwanis Club First Female President Welcomed

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Christiansburg Kiwanis Club First Female President Welcomed

Latest News

News

Virginia Tech to test high contact employees next week

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
Starting next week, Virginia Tech will begin to test employees and student employees for coronavirus if they are considered ‘high contact’.

News

Virginia Tech sees enrollment increase despite COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
The numbers are in from last week’s census and show that there are 37,010 undergraduate students who go to the school. Nationally, higher education enrollment is down.

News

21 candidates express interest in city council vacancy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
There is no shortage of candidates to fill the vacancy on Roanoke City Council. 21 people filed statements of interest before Thursday’s deadline.

News

New coffee shop helps with Christiansburg revitalization efforts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A new coffee shop in the heart of downtown Christiansburg is looking to be a destination for town residents.

News

Political experts weigh in on President Trump’s COVID diagnosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pete DeLuca
Friday, the President was taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital as a precaution.