Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport sees more travelers than the national average

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since March, nationwide airline travel has been on the decline compared to previous years.

However, locally, the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport has seen many travelers, topping what the national average is.

That’s promising considering that travel season is now among us, with the holidays less than two months away.

“Today we were running about 55 percent. So for the month of September we were up at least 10 percentage points on the national average which is a very good sign and we really appreciate the community supporting us,” said Brad Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development

In August, the airport saw just over 21,000 total passengers. In 2019, August had just over 61,000 passengers.

According to Boettcher, planning for trips is no longer done 60-90 days ahead of time. He’s instead seeing flights booked around 3 weeks beforehand.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.