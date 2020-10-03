Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

(WDBJ) - Another individual present at the Supreme Court nominee announcement made in the Rose Garden last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Courtesy @GovChristie/Twitter (Courtesy @GovChristie/Twitter)

CNN reports that Christie helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week and was among a group of senior staffers tested Friday following the President’s positive diagnosis.

