Virginia COVID cases jump by more than 1,100

(AP Images)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 150,803 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday, October 3, going back to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 149,687 reported Friday, a 1,116-case increase, which is a higher increase than the 966 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

2,113,878 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 4.7 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 4.5 percent reported Wednesday through Friday.

7,880 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 3,270 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 3,250 reported Friday.

[Virginia Department of Health launches Pandemic Metrics Dashboard]

906 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. That’s up from the 890 reported Friday. 17,810 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

