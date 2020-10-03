Virginia Tech to test high contact employees next week

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Starting next week, Virginia Tech will begin to test employees and student employees for coronavirus if they are considered ‘high contact’.

The school says there’s a group of about 1,100, who by the nature of their work, encounter people at a higher level than others.

They will be in a rotation to get tested about every two to three weeks to help identify positive cases before they show any symptoms.

“We feel that it’s another important tool that we can turn to do all that we can to keep the Virginia Tech community and the broader New River Valley community as safe as possible," said university spokesman Mark Owczarski.

These employees will be notified by email to schedule a time for a test at Lane Stadium just like the students who are randomly selected for testing.

