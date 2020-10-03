YMCA at VT to expand Meals on Main program through December

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech is expanding its Meals on Main program to help feed families through December.

The initiative hopes to relieve some of the pressure families are facing because of the pandemic by offering meals for children and youth under 18-years-old, according to the YMCA.

The program will distribute food twice a week.

They will be at Prices Fork Elementary School on Mondays from 4:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and they will be at the YMCA Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main Street from 4p.m. to 6p.m. on Fridays.

The distribution will give out five days of meals, snacks, drinks, and fresh produce.

Local donors and partnerships with organizations like the Blacksburg Farmers' Market, Millstone Kitchen and the Town of Blacksburg has allowed the program to continue.

During the summer, Meals on Main Feeding Program served 5,000 children and served 23,000 meals.

