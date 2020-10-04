100 Mile Yard Sale continues through pandemic
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tradition that got its start only a few years ago saw plenty of traffic this weekend.
The “100 Mile Yard Sale” takes place twice a year on Route 29.
That stretch features some of our hometowns, including folks in Amherst and Campbell Counties.
People who regularly participate say there was a good turnout this weekend.
One woman says she’s glad to see the support despite the ongoing pandemic.
“Yesterday was busier. A lot of people came out yesterday. Today’s been a little slower, but we’re having a good time," said Lisa Dean, participant.
The next one is slated to take place the first weekend of May 2021.
