100 Mile Yard Sale continues through pandemic

Two yard sale stands are set up along the Route 29 corridor Sunday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tradition that got its start only a few years ago saw plenty of traffic this weekend.

The “100 Mile Yard Sale” takes place twice a year on Route 29.

That stretch features some of our hometowns, including folks in Amherst and Campbell Counties.

People who regularly participate say there was a good turnout this weekend.

One woman says she’s glad to see the support despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Yesterday was busier. A lot of people came out yesterday. Today’s been a little slower, but we’re having a good time," said Lisa Dean, participant.

The next one is slated to take place the first weekend of May 2021.

