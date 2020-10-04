Advertisement

A recap of the second VA Senate debate

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - Senator Mark Warner (D) welcomed challenger Dr. Daniel Gade (R) Saturday night in their second debate during the clash for Virginia senate.

The L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center at Norfolk State University played host to its first political debate in school history, one that was centered around race and equality issues faced throughout the Commonwealth and the country as a whole.

In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion. Qualified immunity provides government officials, including police officers, with protection against being held personally liable for violations of the Constitution while performing their civic duties.

Senator Warner said he supports reforming qualified immunity due to how it can be used to mask inappropriate behaviors and further secure a job in another jurisdiction should they be let go.

Gade stated that he too supports the reforming of qualified immunity, pointing to it being a court decision that politicians have failed to codify into law.

On the future of the state’s Confederate monuments, Warner called for the removal of monuments, statues, and names from public places by local and state governments, not violence.

Gade raised an idea to move Confederate markings to places where their historical context makes sense. He said he understands the pain these images can cause to the public when they are out in various public spaces.

