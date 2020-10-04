Advertisement

Brady throws for 5 TDs, Bucs rally to beat Chargers 38-31

Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception returned for a touchdown to keep the Bucs in first place in the NFC South.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Fred Goodall
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 17-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 38-31 for their third straight victory.

With several members of the newly crowned Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning cheering on from a suite at Raymond James Stadium, Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception returned for a touchdown to keep the Bucs in first place in the NFC South.

Five players, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn, caught scoring passes from Brady.

