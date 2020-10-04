Cool and dry conditions continue today.

A prolonged stretch of comfortable and mostly sunny weather will continue through today and into next week. Highs run a bit below average through Monday before rising to some more seasonable conditions for the middle of the week. Rain chances remain slim with only a slight chance coming overnight tonight.

SUNDAY

A few clouds are expected this morning with increasing clouds through the day as a front approaches from the West. With a southeasterly wind, highs will climb into the 60s area-wide. The front will move in overnight and a brief shower will be possible for locations West of I-81.

Slim chance of a shower overnight. (Grey)

THIS WEEK

Not really a whole lot of changes in the week ahead with more pleasant weather and sunshine. Temperatures could look to fluctuate a bit this week with high returning to the 70s for the middle of the week. Rain chances remain low.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas of disturbed weather including Tropical Storm Gamma near the Yucatan Peninsula. Follow the latest from our Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Gamma Forecast (Grey)

.