Advertisement

How coronavirus is disrupting daily life on Capitol Hill

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Coronavirus continues to disrupt daily life on Capitol Hill.

Three Republican senators announced they tested positive for the virus over the weekend. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) have joined more than a dozen lawmakers who have reported infection since the pandemic began.

Back in early March, following the Conservative Action Political Conference, an attendee tested positive after reportedly greeting members of Congress at the event near Washington D.C. The situation sparked a slow and temporary Capitol exodus. Weeks later, House leaders changed the rules to allow lawmakers to cast votes remotely.

Since then, the Gray Television Washington News Bureau has interviewed several lawmakers who have contracted coronavirus and recovered.

Our team interviewed Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) in April, following his two-week quarantine. Cunningham described his symptoms as “mild.”

“This virus can have an expansive and wide breadth of impact on folks, from minor symptoms like mine, to the more severe symptoms,” said Cunningham during the April interview.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-L.A.), a physician, tested positive in August. He described his process of balancing work and self-care.

“You sleep a lot. You sleep, and then you are a little foggy. You don’t realize it, but when that fog starts to lift, you realize, ‘I wasn’t myself,'” said Cassidy. “I Zoomed; I Skyped; I made phone calls. I stayed in a small garage apartment.”

Rep. Neal Dunn (R-Fla.), who is also a physician, says he experienced several symptoms back in April.

“It was intense for the first 12-18 hours,” said Dunn. “But then, it was really gone. Twenty-four hours later I was working.”

Dunn says he remains optimistic about medical solutions.

“The vaccines are going to be ready rolling off the line this year,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has postponed all floor proceedings until Oct. 19. The Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings are expected to convene on Oct. 12 as scheduled. The House has adjourned for October recess.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Recap: Second VA Senate debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
In the midst of high-profile national cases of officer-involved shootings, qualified immunity was a main topic of discussion. Qualified immunity provides government officials, including police officers, with protection against being held personally liable for violations of the Constitution while performing their civic duties.

Politics

Gov. Northam issues flag order in observance of fallen firefighters

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
All flags are to be lowered at sunrise, Sunday, October 4 and remain at half-staff through sunset.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Politics

Senior Trump campaign staffer, former NJ Gov. Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former Governor of New Jersey, and current senior member of the Trump campaign staff, Chris Christie, announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Former Trump aide Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday through Twitter that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

GOP Sen. Tillis of North Carolina tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He is the second member of the Senate Judiciary Committee to test positive.

Politics

Political experts weigh in on President Trump’s COVID diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
Friday, the President was taken to Walter Reed Military Hospital as a precaution.

Coronavirus

Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT
|
By Leanna Scachetti
This Tweet comes after an announcement by President Donald Trump early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Politics

Rep. Griffith weighs in on issues as election approaches

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Joe Dashiell
With Election Day now just over a month away, we’re taking a closer look at many of the candidates in our part of Virginia. Up first is a veteran Representative, who won’t have any opposition on the November ballot: 9th district Congressman Morgan Griffith.

Politics

Ex-Virginia House speaker files papers to run for governor

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He filed paperwork Wednesday to create a campaign committee.

Politics

GOP candidates Good, Gade campaign at Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
The event was hosted by the Proud Patriots of Smith Mountain Lake.