Local political leaders react to President Trump’s current situation

Both Democratic and Republican local leaders respond to rising COVID-19 cases in and among The White House
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Both Democratic and Republican local leaders said with the growing number of positive cases in and among The White House, this is a good time for everyone to be mindful of their own health and safety.

“I think this is an opportunity for us all to take this very seriously and to understand that we need to not just rely on testing but to rely also on protective measures like masks and social distancing,” Alleyn Harned, Chair of the Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, said.

Harned said these measures have been talked about for a while, but this is a good time for everyone to come together and practice these safety measures. He also said he hopes this makes changes in the way the Trump campaign continues.

“I think that even though people keep saying that his age may be a factor, I think that he is going to pull out of this fine and dandy and he’ll be okay.” Jennifer Brown, Communications Director for the Rockingham County Republican Committee, said.

Brown said the news that President Trump tested positive for the virus could make some people more likely to wear face masks. Brown believes President Trump’s campaign will be fine in the next few weeks leading up to the election, even if it will be digital.

Both Jennifer Brown and Alleyn Harned said they wish the President, First Lady, and all those affected a safe recovery.

