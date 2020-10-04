Advertisement

More than 100 Suffolk jail inmates test positive for COVID

The vast majority of those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no one was hospitalized as of Saturday.
(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — More than 100 inmates at a regional jail in Suffolk have tested positive for COVID-19.

TV stations WAVY and WTKR report the Western Tidewater Regional Jail received test results Saturday that showed 109 offenders had tested positive out of the 756 at the facility. Six workers also tested positive out of the 180 employed.

Jail officials said those who tested positive were isolated from the general population after the results came in. The stations report the vast majority of those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and no one was hospitalized as of Saturday.

