No injuries reported after overnight fire in Bedford
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - About 20 people were displaced after a fire in Bedford early Sunday morning.
The Bedford Fire Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a call at the Raintree Village Apartments.
They put out that fire in a matter of minutes.
They say about $35,000 worth of damage was done.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.