No injuries reported after overnight fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - About 20 people were displaced after a fire in Bedford early Sunday morning.

The Bedford Fire Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a call at the Raintree Village Apartments.

They put out that fire in a matter of minutes.

They say about $35,000 worth of damage was done.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

