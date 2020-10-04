Advertisement

No injuries reported after overnight fire in Bedford

A window is busted out following an overnight fire in Bedford.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - About 20 people were displaced after a fire in Bedford early Sunday morning.

The Bedford Fire Department responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a call at the Raintree Village Apartments.

They put out that fire in a matter of minutes.

They say about $35,000 worth of damage was done.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

