One dead following early morning Lynchburg structure fire

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined
(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim has died Sunday at Lynchburg General Hospital after being found in the basement of a home in the 4700 block of Oxford Street early Sunday morning when crews responded to the scene for a report of a structure fire.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, no foul play is suspected.

The victim’s family has been alerted. The case of the fire is yet to be determined.

