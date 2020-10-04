One dead following early morning Lynchburg structure fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim has died Sunday at Lynchburg General Hospital after being found in the basement of a home in the 4700 block of Oxford Street early Sunday morning when crews responded to the scene for a report of a structure fire.

According to the Lynchburg Fire Department, no foul play is suspected.

The victim’s family has been alerted. The case of the fire is yet to be determined.

